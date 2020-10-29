Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

EUROPE * German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is planning to take on "much more debt" than initially planned next year to finance new coronavirus aid measures and help companies survive the second wave of the pandemic, a government source said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 00:36 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Germany announced plans to shut down large swathes of public life for a month on Wednesday, while France prepared to tighten controls further as COVID-19 surged across Europe and financial markets tumbled at the likely cost of a second lockdown.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is planning to take on "much more debt" than initially planned next year to finance new coronavirus aid measures and help companies survive the second wave of the pandemic, a government source said on Wednesday. * Public transport in Italy is increasingly seen by experts and policymakers as one of the places where the risk of contracting COVID-19 is highest, as cases surge to a record high.

* Switzerland tightened nationwide restrictions to contain the country's rising wave of COVID-19 cases, ordering dance clubs to be closed from Thursday, halting in-person university classes starting early next month, and placing new limits on sporting and leisure activities. AMERICAS

* Canada will continue spending heavily to combat a coronavirus pandemic but the government's response is limited and temporary, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said. * Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador blasted European countries for adopting strict lockdowns to stem the spread of coronavirus, suggesting they smacked of authoritarianism.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India reported 43,893 new cases in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed, while health authorities in one of the country's most populous states faced a big test with the first state assembly election being held since the epidemic began, despite calls to postpone it.

* Mainland China reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 27, the highest daily toll in more than two months due to a rise in infections in the northwestern Xinjiang region. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Ghana's Finance Ministry revised up its 2020 growth forecast on Wednesday and forecast a rebound to 5.9% next year as the economy recovers from its first contraction in almost four decades due to the pandemic. * One person is dying from COVID-19 every three minutes in Iran, state television said on Wednesday, as the health ministry reported a record daily toll of 415 fatalities.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Belgian clinical studies to examine the effectiveness of blood plasma for people recovering from COVID-19 are at risk of being suspended because of low plasma stocks, doctors said, prompting a call for more blood donors to come forward.

* The woman in charge of procuring possible COVID-19 treatments for Britain said a fully effective vaccine might never be developed, and that any early versions that do get approved might not work at all for some people. * The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has submitted applications to the World Health Organization for an Emergency Use Listing and prequalification of its coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Stocks sank across the globe on Wednesday on concerns that rising COVID-19 cases in Europe, the United States and elsewhere will get in the way of fragile economic recoveries, while the U.S. dollar rose on safe-haven bids.

* Prices of copper and other industrial metals fell on Wednesday as surging coronavirus infections raised fears that new lockdowns will stifle economic recovery. * Canada's initial rebound from the COVID-19 economic crisis was stronger than expected, but the second wave is poised to cause a "more pronounced" near-term slowing in the recuperation phase, the Bank of Canada said on Wednesday.

(Compiled by Anna Rzhevkina, Linda Pasquini, Amy Caren Daniel and Vinay Dwivedi; Editing by Chris Reese and Maju Samuel)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

Entertainment News Roundup: Comedian Jon Stewart to return to TV on Apple's streaming service; AMC to reopen eight theaters in California

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Blowout US economic growth in summer is already fading

Americans may feel whiplashed by a report Thursday on the economys growth this summer, when an explosive rebound followed an epic collapse. The government will likely estimate that the economy grew faster on an annualized basis last quarter...

1st phase of Bihar poll passes off peacefully with 54.26 pc voter turnout

The first phase of polling for the Bihar assembly elections passed off peacefully on Wednesday as an estimated 54.26 per cent of nearly 2.15 crore eligible voters exercised their franchise, marginally lower than in 2015, as the coronavirus ...

Algeria's president transferred to Germany for treatment

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was transferred to Germany for specialist medical treatment Wednesday, a day after his countrys presidency announced he had been hospitalised but not revealed why. Several senior officials in the 75-y...

Actor held in Kolkata for stealing firearms, cash

A television actor has been arrested for allegedly stealing cash and firearms from a businessmans residence in Panchasayar police station limits, an official said on Wednesday. Acting on a complaint lodged by the businessman, police on Tues...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020