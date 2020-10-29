Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain says it is doing everything it can to avoid national lockdown

Steven Riley, the author of the Imperial College study, told BBC Radio that Britain should act sooner rather than later and David Nabarro, a WHO special envoy, said he was surprised and disturbed by how quickly the virus was surging across Europe. The main concern now, he said, was to prevent hospitals from filling up with COVID-19 cases because that would lead to a rise in unrelated deaths.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 15:12 IST
Britain says it is doing everything it can to avoid national lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain will do everything it can to avoid ordering a second national COVID-19 lockdown because it believes it will do more harm than good to the country, a minister said on Thursday.

Coronavirus cases are surging in every region of Britain, which suffered the worst death toll in Europe and the deepest contraction of any G7 leading economy after it delayed a lockdown when the first wave of the pandemic hit in March. But as France and Germany ordered new national closures, housing minister Robert Jenrick said the British government's clear policy was to use the tough local restrictions that were recently imposed on swathes of northern England.

"The judgment of the government today is that a blanket national lockdown is not appropriate, would do more harm than good," he told Times Radio. "Although it does have some advantages, it also brings with it great harm to people's lives and livelihoods, real damage to the economy ... and a lot of harm to broader health and wellbeing."

The government's approach to tackling the virus is kept under review, however, Jenrick said. After a lull in the summer, the virus started to spread again in September and an Imperial College study published on Thursday showed cases doubling every nine days, with nearly 100,000 people infected in England each day..

Some scientists say more drastic restrictions should be brought in but the government is battling to keep the economy open after output plunged by 20% in the second quarter and public debt rose above 2 trillion pounds. Steven Riley, the author of the Imperial College study, told BBC Radio that Britain should act sooner rather than later and David Nabarro, a WHO special envoy, said he was surprised and disturbed by how quickly the virus was surging across Europe.

The main concern now, he said, was to prevent hospitals from filling up with COVID-19 cases because that would lead to a rise in unrelated deaths. British data showed there were 9,520 patients in hospital with COVID, the highest level since May 14. "That's where I think that the big risk lies now," Nabarro told the BBC.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak anti-terrorism court acquits PM Khan in 2014 Parliament attack case

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was aquitted by an anti-terrorism court on Thursday in the 2014 Parliament attack case but other senior ministers, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were summoned on November 12 for the indi...

Ileana D'Cruz, Randeep Hooda begin shooting 'Unfair and Lovely', hold virtual script reading session

Actors Ileana DCruz and Randeep Hooda have started shooting for their upcoming comedy Unfair and Lovely and held a virtual script reading session for the film on Thursday.&#160; Backed by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Movie...

Patriarchy not a male-female thing, says 'Kaali Khuhi' director Terrie Samundra

Patriarchy is a deep-rooted blueprint that people adhere to right from birth and it affects both women and men, believes Kaali Khuhi director Terrie Samundra. In her feature directorial debut, Samundra explores the enduring impact of female...

Centre seeks transfer of IFS officer's case to Delhi Bench of CAT

The Centre has sought the transfer of the hearing of a petition challenging the present system of empanelment and lateral entry at the level of joint secretary in the Union government from the Allahabad bench to the Delhi bench of the Centr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020