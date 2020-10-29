French prime minister raises attack alert to 'emergency' after church killings in Nice
France’s prime minister Jean Castex says the country’s threat level will be raised to its maximum after an attack near a church killed three people Thursday in Nice. The move comes just hours before the country was going into its second coronavirus lockdown. An attacker armed with a knife killed three people at a church Thursday in the Mediterranean city of Nice, French authorities said.PTI | Paris | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:56 IST
France's prime minister Jean Castex says the country's threat level will be raised to its maximum after an attack near a church killed three people Thursday in Nice. The move comes just hours before the country was going into its second coronavirus lockdown.
An attacker armed with a knife killed three people at a church Thursday in the Mediterranean city of Nice, French authorities said. It was the third attack in two months in France amid a growing furor over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that were re-published by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. Other confrontations and attacks were reported Thursday in the southern city of Avignon and in the Saudi city of Jiddah, but it was not immediately clear if they were linked to the attack in Nice. Sounds of explosions could be heard as sappers exploded suspicious objects.
