FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain resisted pressure on Thursday to impose a second nationwide lockdown after France and Germany ordered sweeping restrictions on social life to contain a surge in coronavirus infections that has pushed health services to their limits. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:35 IST
Britain resisted pressure on Thursday to impose a second nationwide lockdown after France and Germany ordered sweeping restrictions on social life to contain a surge in coronavirus infections that has pushed health services to their limits.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* France's new national lockdown may have to be extended beyond its initial Dec. 1 deadline, a government scientific adviser said. * German intensive care units risk being overwhelmed in a few weeks due to a surge in cases, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

* Britain should act sooner rather than later if it is going to follow Germany and France and take nationwide steps to slow a second wave, a British COVID researcher said. * Poland reported another daily record of infections and deaths, as massive protests sweep the country following a ruling that introduced a near total ban on abortions.

* Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns, reported the third record number of new daily cases in a matter of days. * President Putin said Russia did not plan to impose a national lockdown, while the Kremlin said the healthcare system was under "maximum" pressure.

AMERICAS * The White House coronavirus task force is warning of COVID-19 spreading in the western half of the United States and its members urged aggressive mitigation measures.

* Less than a week before Election Day, President Trump held a pair of in-person campaign rallies despite surging cases and criticism he is prioritising his re-election above supporters' health. * Colombia will extend a so-called selective quarantine until the end of November, its president said.

* Mexico's death toll passed 90,000 on Wednesday, after its health ministry said on Sunday the true death toll may be around 50,000 higher. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India crossed a grim milestone of 8 million cases on Thursday, as experts warn the current festival season could bring another spike. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Cases are accelerating in some parts of Africa and governments should step up preparations for a second wave, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said. * Saudi Arabia will open the Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca for Muslims from other countries from Nov. 1, Saudi media reported.

* Tunisia banned internal travel, suspended schools and public gatherings and extended a curfew, as it tried to contain a rapid surge with hospitals nearly full. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna is on track to report early data from a late-stage trial of its vaccine candidate next month, it said, offering the clearest timeline yet on when the world will know whether the vaccine is effective. * President Putin said Russia was facing challenges scaling up production of its main COVID-19 vaccine due to problems with equipment availability, but hoped to start mass vaccinations by the year's end.

* A vaccine scheme co-led by the World Health Organization is setting up a compensation fund for people in poor nations who might suffer any side-effects from COVID-19 vaccines. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* European stocks and commodity markets fell again on Thursday, after a return to national lockdowns in some of the region's biggest economies triggered the worst global selloff in months. * Germany can finance a $11.8 billion aid package for November without asking parliament for more money, its finance minister said.

* Panama's National Assembly modified the law that limits the fiscal deficit to adjust for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, its finance ministry said. (Compiled by Sarah Morland; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

