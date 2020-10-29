Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish PM urges end to abortion protests 'to protect elderly from coronavirus'

Tens of thousands of mostly young people have gathered across Poland since a top court ruling last week introduced a near total ban on abortion in the predominantly Catholic nation. Demonstrations have turned into an outpouring of anger against Morawiecki's nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, with protesters blaming it, and the powerful Roman Catholic Church, for the Constitutional Court's decision.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 29-10-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 20:42 IST
Polish PM urges end to abortion protests 'to protect elderly from coronavirus'
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki appealed to abortion rights activists on Thursday to halt mass protests, saying they would fuel more coronavirus infections and threaten the elderly. Tens of thousands of mostly young people have gathered across Poland since a top court ruling last week introduced a near total ban on abortion in the predominantly Catholic nation.

Demonstrations have turned into an outpouring of anger against Morawiecki's nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, with protesters blaming it, and the powerful Roman Catholic Church, for the Constitutional Court's decision. Coronavirus infections have been rising sharply in Poland over the past weeks and on Thursday the total number of cases topped 300,000, tripling in under a month. A daily record of more than 20,000 was recorded.

"I am appealing to those protesting. Please focus your anger on me," Morawiecki told a news conference. "Issues of worldview are very important but let's (discuss them) in a way that doesn't also endanger our mothers and fathers," Morawiecki said, standing in a field hospital being built in Warsaw's national stadium.

The majority of protesters have worn face masks since demonstrations started last Thursday but the gatherings contravene pandemic restrictions that limit the number of people allowed to meet to five. Morawiecki sidestepped questions about whether his government would consider legislation that could soften the impact of the court's ruling.

The court ruled that abortions due to foetal abnormalities, which make up the vast majority of terminations conducted in Poland legally, were not permissible under the constitution. After it goes into effect, women will be able to legally terminate a pregnancy only in the case of rape, incest or a threat to their health. Abortion on demand has been illegal in Poland since 1997, when such terminations were banned by another ruling of the Constitutional Court.

DEFLECT BLAME Opposition critics say Morawiecki is seeking to deflect blame for a struggling healthcare system, which has begun to buckle under the weight of COVID-19 patients.

"The government is focusing on politics instead of the pandemic. It is fuelling social discontent," centrist Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski told a news conference. "What I am hoping is that the prime minister take steps for the ruling not to go into effect."

The government has said it will publish the verdict in its official legal journal, bringing it into force, by Nov. 2. "Undoubtedly, this is a key moment for the ruling camp. This is the biggest crisis in five years. It is a test for authorities," PiS lawmaker Jan Maria Jackowski said.

Doctors say the pandemic will likely accelerate next week following All Saints' Day on Nov. 1 when millions of Poles traditionally visit cemeteries, and estimate that the number of reported infections is far below the reality. Morawiecki said the government would discuss any measures related to that on Friday but has so far refused to ban or curtail cemetery visits.

"There are 60 to 80 cars lining up in front of coronavirus drive-through testing centres. The system is completely blocked," Pawel Grzesiowski, an immunologist, told private broadcaster TVN24. The abortion ruling follows five years of PiS efforts to instil more conservative values in public life.

The education minister said on Thursday universities that have supported abortion rights protests by giving students time off could see their research funding cut. A mass protest in Warsaw is scheduled for Friday.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Fast-moving Hurricane Zeta kills three as it rips across U.S. South

Hurricane Zeta tore across the U.S. South on Thursday with strong winds that left a trail of downed trees, snapped power lines and killed at least three people. The storm brought 110 mile-per-hour 175 km-per-hour winds to the Louisiana coas...

Trump, Biden home in on critical battleground of Florida

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will rally supporters on Thursday in the closely contested state of Florida, visiting the same city hours apart and putting on full display their contrasting approaches to the resur...

Farm laws: Punjab CM asks state MLAs to accompany him for meeting with President

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday appealed to MLAs of all political parties to accompany him for a meeting with the President on November 4 to request him to give his assent to the farm bills passed by the state assembly. A ...

White House moves ahead with sale of F-35 jets to UAE -sources

The White House notified Congress it intends to sell 50 5-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin to the United Arab Emirates, setting up a potential showdown with the U.S. legislature, which could vote to block the sales, sources said on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020