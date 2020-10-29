1,790 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, 11 more die

Rajasthan recorded 11 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the toll to 1,888, while 1,790 fresh cases brought the infection count to 1,93,419 in the state, according to a health department bulletin. The state has 15,554 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

According to the bulletin, 1,75,977 people have so far been discharged in the state after recovering from the infection. The death toll from COVID-19 is 369 in Jaipur, followed by 182 in Jodhpur; 139 in Ajmer; 138 in Bikaner; 116 in Kota; 93 in Bharatpur; 74 in Pali; 70 in Udaipur; 56 each in Nagaur and Sikar; 55 in Alwar; 37 in Jalore; 35 in Barmer; 30 each in Bhilwara and Chittorgarh; 29 each in Dholpur and Rajsamand; 28 in Jhunjhunu and 26 each in Banswara and Baran.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 335 were recorded in Jaipur, 275 in Jodhpur, 251 in Bikaner, 91 in Alwar, 89 in Sikar, 72 in Sriganganagar besides cases reported in other districts of the state..