Over 60 pc voter turnout recorded in first phase of Rajasthan civic polls

The first phase of polling for the Rajasthan municipal corporation elections on Thursday saw a voter turnout of 60.42 per cent, the state election commission said. The highest voting percentage of 65.12 was recorded in Kota North Municipal Corporation, it said.

The polling was held in Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur for Jaipur Heritage, Kota North and Jodhpur North municipal corporations. The voting percentage in Jaipur Heritage and Jodhpur North was 57.82 and 62.64 respectively, according to State Election Commissioner P S Mehra.

The polling was held from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM and all arrangements were made as per COVID-19 guidelines, he said. More than 35.97 lakh voters will elect 560 ward councillors in two phases to six newly-formed municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota -- Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South.

The polling was held for 100 wards in Jaipur Heritage, 80 in Jodhpur North and 70 in Kota North municipal corporations in the first phase, with 951 candidates in the fray. A total of 2,761 polling stations were set up.

The second phase of elections will be held on November 1 in Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South municipal corporations. The counting of votes will be taken up on November 3..