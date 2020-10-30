Left Menu
Apple temporarily closes 17 out of 20 French stores amid fresh lockdown measures

Apple Inc will temporarily close 17 out of 20 stores in France starting Oct. 30, as the country goes into a fresh one-month lockdown amid resurgence of coronavirus cases, the company's website showed. Apple's Opéra store in Paris, Les Quatre Temps store in Puteaux and Rosny 2 store in Rosny-Sous-Bois, will remain open. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 04:37 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 04:37 IST
Apple Inc will temporarily close 17 out of 20 stores in France starting Oct. 30, as the country goes into a fresh one-month lockdown amid resurgence of coronavirus cases, the company's website showed. Apple's Opéra store in Paris, Les Quatre Temps store in Puteaux and Rosny 2 store in Rosny-Sous-Bois, will remain open. the company's website showed.

The company's 15 stores in Germany will remain open, according to the its website. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

