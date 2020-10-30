Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decision conflict before cancer surgery correlates with lower activity after surgery: Study

Nearly one-third of cancer patients who decide to undergo surgery for their condition may have second thoughts, and this decision conflict may lead to less favourable treatment outcomes in both near and long term, according to a team of investigators.

ANI | Boston | Updated: 30-10-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 08:56 IST
Decision conflict before cancer surgery correlates with lower activity after surgery: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nearly one-third of cancer patients who decide to undergo surgery for their condition may have second thoughts, and this decision conflict may lead to less favourable treatment outcomes in both near and long term, according to a team of investigators. The study was led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Ariadne Labs, a joint centre for health systems innovation at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH). The findings are reported in the journal Annals of Surgery.

In a pilot study to see whether a survey and sensor data collected from a smartphone app could help identify clinically significant decision conflict in patients scheduled to undergo cancer surgery, Nikhil Panda, MD, MPH, from MGH and colleagues found that 27 per cent reported having a conflict about their decision. "When we followed that group out to 90 days after surgery, and even after accounting for potential differences between the group that reported conflict before surgery and the group that didn't, the people who said they had conflict were less active overall," Panda said. "In surgery, we know that if people are more active, it's an independent predictor of having better functional outcomes over the long term."

Patients with cancers that can be treated by surgery often wrestle with issues such as their treatment goals (for example, the potential for cure or symptom relief) and their health-related quality of life following treatment. Cancer specialists try their best to engage patients in decision making regarding their care, but as Panda and colleagues write, "the lack of scalable, generalizable, and patient-centred outcome measurement tools means that many patients face cancer treatment, including surgery, without an understanding of how the intervention will affect outcomes that matter the most to them."

That lack of understanding can lead to clinically significant decision conflict, which has been shown in previous studies to be associated with problems such as patients not following treatment plans, strained patient-provider relationships and poorer emotional and psychological health. To get a better understanding of the effects of decision conflict on postoperative health, the investigators recruited patients who were scheduled for surgery within a week or so to treat cancers of the breast, skin, soft tissues, abdomen or thyroid/parathyroid, and who owned a smartphone running on the Apple iOS or Android operating system.

The patients were asked to download a data-gathering application that delivered to their phones the Decision Conflict Scale, a certified tool for measuring clinically significant decision conflict. The app also used the phone's motion-sensing accelerometer to gather continual data about activity following surgery. Of 85 patients who downloaded the app and completed the Decision Conflict Scale, 27 per cent reported clinically significant decision conflict, and although this group did not differ in pre-operative physical activity from the patients who did not report decision conflict, Panda and colleagues found that at 30, 60, and 90 days after surgery the patients with decision conflict had significantly lower levels of physical activity.

"If we can find something that's easily modifiable to improve that outcome, that would be a good thing. Factors such as obesity and smoking are very difficult to modify in the short term, but we may be able to reduce conflict by better-informed consent, using decision aids, or improving communication between patients and their surgeons. These are all the low-hanging fruit," Panda said. (ANI)

Also Read: Quibi apps arrive on Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Comedian Jon Stewart to return to TV on Apples streaming serviceFormer Daily Show host Jon Stewart will host and produce a new current affairs series for Apple Incs streaming tele...

Alphabet sales growth back as Google key for advertisers

Google parent Alphabet Inc returned to sales growth in the third quarter as businesses initially hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic resumed advertising with the internets biggest supplier of ads, the tech giant said on Thursday. Alphabet s...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Fauci says first U.S. COVID-19 vaccines could ship late December or early JanuaryIf all goes well, the first doses of a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine will likely become availabl...

Arteta 'really pleased' with Arsenal's performance against Dundalk

After securing a win over Dundalk, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is really pleased with the performance of the team. Arsenal registered a 3-0 win over Dundalk in the Europa League here on Friday.Im really pleased with the performance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020