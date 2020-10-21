Left Menu
Quibi apps arrive on Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV

American short-form mobile video platform Quibi has just launched apps for Apple TV, Android TV and Fire TV. The streaming service company announced the change in an updated support article.

ANI | California | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:39 IST
Quibi logo. Image Credit: ANI

American short-form mobile video platform Quibi has just launched apps for Apple TV, Android TV and Fire TV. The streaming service company announced the change in an updated support article. According to The Verge, these apps follow Quibi's ongoing attempts to get more eyes on its content after launching as a mobile-only app. The company first made the content more shareable in May and followed that soon after with AirPlay and Chromecast support.

A new report in The Information claims that co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg has attempted to sell Quibi's programming to Facebook and NBCUniversal while telling others he may have to shut down the company entirely. As reported by The Verge, Quibi has struggled to scale since its launch, dealing with a lackluster reaction to its first collection of content and a drop in subscribers after its 90-day trial offered at launch ended. (ANI)

