11 courts sealed in Pak after COVID-19 outbreak

Teams from the capital administration also checked SOP violations in Islamabad. They found dozens of people out on the roads and in markets without masks, administration officials said, and they were fined Rs 4,500. The capital has reported 215 deaths. In the neighbouring Rawalpindi, three people died of COVID-19 and 52 tested positive for the disease on Thursday, while 24 patients recovered..

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-10-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 14:46 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Eleven courts in Pakistan's capital Islamabad have been closed after their judges and staff tested positive for COVID-19, a media report said on Friday. The sealed courts are three courts of additional and sessions judge, the court of a senior civil judge and seven courts of civil judges.

Islamabad Bar Association Secretary Nabil Tahir Mirza told the Dawn that there are 70 courts working under the District and Sessions Court of which 11 have been sealed after 12 judges and staff were diagnosed with the disease. He said a few lawyers have also tested positive for COVID-19.

A notice issued by the bar association on Thursday said the situation had become dangerous because of violations of the standard operating procedure (SOP), even though all members were repeatedly advised to follow these rules. It said that 11 judges and court staffers had contracted the disease, and the courts will be closed for 14 days.

The association has urged lawyers to wear masks and follow the SOP to limit the spread of COVID-19. Teams from the capital administration also checked SOP violations in Islamabad.

They found dozens of people out on the roads and in markets without masks, administration officials said, and they were fined Rs 4,500. In addition, seven shops were sealed out of 171 inspected. Other violators were fined Rs 22,000.

A dozen mosques, 13 wedding halls and 31 restaurants were also inspected, they said. Some of the restaurants were fined Rs 7,000 for SOP violations. Islamabad reported 154 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as well as one death. The capital has reported 215 deaths.

In the neighbouring Rawalpindi, three people died of COVID-19 and 52 tested positive for the disease on Thursday, while 24 patients recovered..

