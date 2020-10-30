Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moscow plans vaccinations as Russia's COVID-19 cases hit record amid doctor shortage

Authorities in Moscow were preparing for mass vaccinations against COVID-19 and Russia's daily tally of infections rose past 18,000 to a record high, amid a shortage of doctors across the country, the Kremlin said on Friday. Moscow residents who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 may be able to do so as early as next month if large volumes of doses are supplied by then, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 17:40 IST
Moscow plans vaccinations as Russia's COVID-19 cases hit record amid doctor shortage

Authorities in Moscow were preparing for mass vaccinations against COVID-19 and Russia's daily tally of infections rose past 18,000 to a record high, amid a shortage of doctors across the country, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Moscow residents who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 may be able to do so as early as next month if large volumes of doses are supplied by then, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Friday. The capital was creating a large network of specialised vaccination rooms with 2,500 high risk people - primarily doctors and teachers - having already been vaccinated, Russian news agencies reported, she said.

Around 9,000 Moscow residents have received both shots of the Sputnik V vaccine as part of an ongoing large-scale trial, its developer was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying on Thursday. The vaccine is taken in two doses, with a 21-day gap. Mass vaccination of the public is not yet possible, as the necessary number of doses of the vaccine have not yet been delivered, Rakova said on Friday, speaking on the Russia 24 TV channel, adding she thought that this could happen next month.

Russia is facing challenges in scaling up production of its vaccine with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday citing issues with the availability of equipment. NATIONWIDE PROBLEMS

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov praised the heroism of medical professionals, working in what he described as extreme conditions, but he acknowledged the shortage of doctors everywhere. Authorities were under fire across Russia, with taxi drivers in the Urals city of Ekaterinburg staging a protest and threatening strike action over being forced to install acrylic safety screens in their vehicles, local news website 66.ru reported.

In Siberia, the Transbaikal regional health ministry said it was investigating after a 64-year-old woman died shortly after she had complained about a lack of medical attention. "If I die, only the health ministry is to blame for such a negligent attitude," Olga Sorokina had said in a video shared by website Chita.ru.

In the capital, new coronavirus cases stood at 5,268 on Friday, below the record high reached in May, but one of the sharpest rises since lockdowns were eased earlier this year. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Thursday said he was very hopeful that strict restrictions, such as those in force in the likes of France and Germany, would not be introduced in the capital.

Russia has seen new coronavirus cases swell in recent weeks. Authorities reported 18,283 new infections on Friday, the highest tally recorded since the pandemic began, and 355 deaths. Russia's COVID-19 death toll stood at 27,656. It has reported 1,599,976 infections, the world's fourth largest number after the United States, India and Brazil.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brace for take off: Berlin's much-delayed airport to open in industry crisis

After 14 years of construction and six delayed openings, Berlins new airport is due to welcome its first passengers on Saturday. But the timing could not be worse.The COVID-19 pandemic has plunged the global aviation industry into its deepe...

I got lucky: Broad on dismissing Warner 7 times in 2019 Ashes

England pacer Stuart Broad has said he got lucky against David Warner last year in the Ashes when the right-handed bowler had dismissed the Australian batsman seven times in the span of 104 balls. Speaking to The Analysts Virtual Cricket Cl...

IOC net profit jumps 11-fold on inventory gains, refinery margin rise

Indias top oil firm IOC on Friday reported an 11-fold jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 6,227.31 crore for the September 2020 quarter, on the back of a boost in refining margins and inventory gain on using low-priced crude oil for mak...

Assam-Mizoram border issue: Stranded trucks likely to resume movement on Friday

Movement of trucks between Assam and Mizoram is likely to resume on Friday, a day after the issue of road bloackade put up by locals at Lailapur in Assam on National Highway 306 was raised at a high-level meeting, an official statement said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020