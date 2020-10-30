Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish president seen attempting to calm abortion protests with new bill

One opinion poll has shown a steep fall in support for PiS. President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalists, said he would propose a bill allowing for termination of pregnancy in the most serious cases.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 30-10-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 20:32 IST
Polish president seen attempting to calm abortion protests with new bill
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Poland's president said he would propose a bill reintroducing the possibility of terminating a pregnancy due to foetal abnormalities, although only limited to "lethal" defects, in a bid to calm mass protests against a near-total ban on abortion. The Constitutional Court last week outlawed abortions due to foetal defects - ending the most common of the few legal grounds left for abortion in Poland and setting the country further apart from the European mainstream.

After the decision takes goes into effect, women would only be able to terminate a pregnancy legally in the case of rape, incest or a threat to their life or health. Tens of thousands poured onto streets to protest the ruling. Demonstrations have turned into an outpouring of anger against the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, blaming it and the Roman Catholic Church for the ruling. One opinion poll has shown a steep fall in support for PiS.

President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalists, said he would propose a bill allowing for termination of pregnancy in the most serious cases. PiS has a majority in the lower house of parliament and so it has the power to adopt it. "When prenatal tests or other medical indications show a high probability that the child will be stillborn or have an incurable disease or defect that will lead to the death of the child inevitably and directly, regardless of the therapeutic measures used," Duda said in a statement outlining the option when abortion would be allowed.

"This is an attempt to soften the situation for PiS, but no sane person should fall for it," activist and leftist lawmaker Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus told Reuters. "It is too late now for such proposal. People demand abortion to be legal now," Klementyna Suchanow, one of the organizers of recent protests, told Reuters as tens of thousands were due to protest on Friday evening again.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate model shows Saharan heat in much of West Africa within a century

By the end of this century, typical daily temperatures in West Africa will be even higher than those registered on the hottest days of the year at present, according to a new study by climate scientists in Britain.The research found that on...

Soccer-Tributes pour in for Maradona on 60th birthday

Diego Maradona celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday with tributes from around the world and a 100-metre long billboard being erected in his honour in the centre of Buenos Aires. However, the Gimnasia y Esgrima coach is expected to spend a...

Tiger kills fisherman in Bengal's Sundarbans

A 45-year-old fisherman was killed by a tiger in Sundarban National Park in West Bengals South 24 Parganas district on Friday, a forest officer said. The incident took place when Shashanka Mondal and two other fishermen from Lahiripur villa...

WRAPUP 4-Europeans urge wider curbs as COVID sweeps continent, batters U.S.

EU officials warned Europe to be ready for wider COVID restrictions as infections surged across the continent, France and Germany prepared curbs almost as strict as their spring lockdowns and cases soared across the United States. Europe an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020