Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Antibody therapy may lower hospitalisations, emergency visits, study finds

The analysis indicated a reduced viral load in outpatients with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 at the 2,800-milligram dosage level, along with reduced rates of hospitalisation and emergency medical care among patients at all dosage levels. "For me, the most significant finding was the reduction in hospitalisations," said the study's co-first author, Peter Chen from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in the US.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-10-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 14:10 IST
COVID-19: Antibody therapy may lower hospitalisations, emergency visits, study finds

COVID-19 patients who were administered a novel antibody had fewer symptoms and were less likely to require hospitalisation or emergency medical care than those who did not receive the therapy, according to a new study. The ongoing Phase II clinical trial, whose interim results were published in The New England Journal of Medicine, tested three different doses of LY-CoV555, a monoclonal antibody derived from the blood of a recovered COVID-19 patient. The analysis indicated a reduced viral load in outpatients with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 at the 2,800-milligram dosage level, along with reduced rates of hospitalisation and emergency medical care among patients at all dosage levels.

"For me, the most significant finding was the reduction in hospitalisations," said the study's co-first author, Peter Chen from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in the US. "Monoclonal antibodies like this have the potential to reduce the severity of COVID-19 for many patients, allowing more people to recover at home," Chen said.

According to the researchers, monoclonal antibodies work by attaching themselves to a virus and preventing it from replicating. They said LY-CoV555 binds to a particular protein on the novel coronavirus, called the spike protein, which the virus needs to enter human cells and replicate. By preventing the virus from replicating, the scientists said the antibody slows down the replication process, allowing the patient's own immune system time to kick into gear.

"What we're doing is preventing the virus from causing too much damage early on in the process," Chen said. "We're buying the patients time, so that their bodies can start developing their own immunity to fight the virus," he added. In the study, the patients were given intravenous doses of either 700, 2,800 or 7,000 milligrams of the antibody, or a placebo. "In this interim analysis of a phase 2 trial, one of three doses of neutralising antibody LY-CoV555 appeared to accelerate the natural decline in viral load over time, whereas the other doses had not by day 11," the scientists wrote in the study.

The researchers used a nasopharyngeal swab to test patients' viral load before administering the antibody and again at several points after administering the drug. They also gave the patients a questionnaire about their subsequent symptoms and treatment. According to the study, nearly 300 patients received the treatment (100 patients per dosage level), and approximately 150 patients received the placebo. Of the three dosage levels, the scientists said the 2,800-milligram dosage was shown to be effective in reducing viral load. By day 11, they said the viral load was substantially diminished for most patients, including those in the placebo arm. However the researchers said further studies will be needed to validate these results.

"The publication of these data in a peer-reviewed journal adds to the growing body of evidence for the potential utility for neutralising antibodies as therapeutics for people recently diagnosed with mild to moderate COVID-19, particularly high-risk patients," said Ajay Nirula, another co-author of the study. "These data show LY-CoV555 may be effective in treating COVID-19 by reducing viral load, symptoms and the risk of hospitalisation in outpatients," Nirula said. At day 29, the study noted that hospitalisation rates were only 1.6 per cent in the antibody-treated group, compared with 6.3 per cent in the group that received the placebo.

The researchers said the reduction in hospitalisations was seen across all demographic groups, including those in high-risk categories -- adults older than 65 and those with a high body mass index (greater than 35). For high-risk patients, they said the hospitalisation rates were 4.2 per cent in patients treated with the antibody, compared with 14.6 per cent in placebo-treated patients. The safety profile of patients treated with LY-CoV555 was similar to that of placebo-treated patients, the study noted. "We know that COVID-19 is especially hard on the elderly, the obese and people with certain pre-existing health conditions," Chen said. "Antibody treatments like this may have the most benefits for people in these higher-risk categories," he added.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Source Natural Foods and Herbal Supplements Ltd. Signs MOU with Verstegen Spices & Sauces B.V.

Bangalore, Karnataka, IndiaNewsVoirSource Natural Foods and Herbal Supplements Ltd., a subsidiary of Sriveda Sattva Pvt. Ltd. Sri Sri Tattva, which manufactures a comprehensive range of Ayurvedic, Health Dietary Supplements and Food produc...

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians wins toss, opts to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals here at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. The last time these two teams met in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL, Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals b...

Ensure minimum govt, maximum governance: PM's mantra to IAS probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday advised the probationary civil servants to take decisions in the national interest by following the mantra of minimum government and maximum governance. He also asked them to stay away from limelight...

MI win toss, opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday. Mumbai Indians, who have already qualified for the playoffs, made a couple of changes with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020