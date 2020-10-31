Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's Labor Party on track to win Queensland vote in COVID-dominated race

"We need to enjoy our lives after three months of really constrained activity," Victoria Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told a news conference on Saturday. Australia has fared much better than many countries in managing the pandemic, recording just over 27,500 cases and 907 deaths since the start of the year.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 31-10-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 17:11 IST
Australia's Labor Party on track to win Queensland vote in COVID-dominated race
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Labor Party in Australia's Queensland state was on track on Saturday to retain power in an election overshadowed by COVID-19, with voters approving the strict measures that put the state at odds with the national government. Final results were expected late into Saturday night, but a partial count showed Labor was polling well at a primary vote of 40.8% with the Liberal National Party on 34.2%, according to the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

"The early numbers are strong, but it's a little early to call," Wayne Swan, the president of the Australian Labor Party said, according to local media. Annastacia Palaszczuk, the premier of the country's third-most populous state, has adopted stringent anti-virus controls, including the closure of state borders, causing friction with Prime Minister Scott Morrison who wants internal borders open to boost an economic recovery.

Morrison, leader of the centre-right Liberal Party, on Saturday backed Palaszczuk's opponent Deb Frecklington, leader of the Liberal National Party of Queensland. "Australia needs Queensland to return to the powerhouse state it once was," Morrison said in a video message on Facebook.

At the same time, residents in Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, on Saturday enjoyed their first weekend of relative freedom after an almost four-month lockdown as coronavirus case numbers continued to dwindle. As Melburnians have flocked to parks, tennis courts, restaurants and shops, officials reported no new COVID-19 cases in Victoria state and no deaths, saying that further tests on an earlier reported case confirmed it was not an infection.

That compares to an average daily new cases of around 700 in July and early August, which made it Australia's pandemic hotspot. "We need to enjoy our lives after three months of really constrained activity," Victoria Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told a news conference on Saturday.

Australia has fared much better than many countries in managing the pandemic, recording just over 27,500 cases and 907 deaths since the start of the year. As of Friday, there were just under 200 active cases. The government announced on Saturday it would spend A$500 million ($350 million) over the next three years to help Pacific and Southeast Asian countries roll out vaccination programs to against COVID-19.

The government has agreements with Britain's AstraZeneca Plc and Australia's University of Queensland for potential vaccines and has pledged free immunisation to all Australians and donations to regional partners.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

President, VP, PM, Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Saturday, which is observed as the National Un...

Joe Biden is corrupt career politician, betrayed Americans for last 47 years: Trump

US President Donald Trump has accused his rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of being a corrupt career politician who has done nothing but betray the Americans for the last 47 years. Trump is known to make unsubstantiated...

'Thak Thak' gang member held from central Delhi

A member of a Thak-Thak gang was arrested from central Delhis Kotwali area, police said on Saturday. The accused Mohammad Asif 31, a resident of Meerut, was involved in nine cases of theft, they said. On Thursday, police saw two men suspici...

Won't be surprised if Tejashwi Yadav becomes Bihar CM: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday that he would not be surprised if the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav became chief minister after the Bihar Assembly polls. Speaking at an event organised by the Pune Union of Working Jou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020