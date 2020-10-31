Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam to exempt foreign dignitaries, top officials from

The Assam government has decided to exempt foreign dignitaries and top officials from COVID-19 tests and quarantine upon their arrival in the state on official visits, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-10-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 20:08 IST
Assam to exempt foreign dignitaries, top officials from

The Assam government has decided to exempt foreign dignitaries and top officials from COVID-19 tests and quarantine upon their arrival in the state on official visits, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. The administration has also given some relaxations to the commoners, exempting people testing negative for the infection in RT-PCR tests conducted within 72 hours before their arrival in Assam and locals returning within 24 hours of leaving the state from tests and quarantine, Sarma told reporters.

However, the exemption for those testing negative for COVID-19 in RT-PCR tests will be subject to the production of satisfactory documents and verification of test results on the ICMR portal, he said. Children below 10 years of age arriving in Assam are also exempted from undergoing mandatory COVID-19 tests if they don't exhibit any coronavirus symptom, he said, adding parents may, however, voluntarily get their wards tested for the infection.

The exemption from tests and quarantine has been extended to foreign dignitaries and diplomats of all embassies and diplomatic missions, officials of multilateral funding agencies like World Bank and Asian Development Bank, besides those from investigating, intelligence and security agencies and Income Tax Department on official visits to Assam, the minister said. He thanked the people of the state for celebrating Durga Puja with the utmost caution, because of which "cases are declining and the recovery rate is improving" in the post-festival COVID-19 situation.

The daily positivity rate is less than two per cent and the number of active cases, which had risen to 36,000 in September-end, has come down to 10,000, Sarma said. The recovery rate of over 95 per cent is very encouraging and the state is second only to Tamil Nadu in this regard but the daily deaths are a matter of concern, he said.

"We could have achieved zero deaths but many patients came for treatment when the situation turned critical and it was difficult to save them," the minister added..

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Jishnu Barua assumes office as new Assam chief secretary

Senior IAS officer Jishnu Barua on Saturday took charge as the new chief secretary of Assam. He replaced Kumar Sanjay Krishna, who retired after serving in the post for 10 months.Barua, who took charge at an official ceremony at state secre...

UK PM Johnson to impose England national lockdown until Dec. 2 - ITV

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will impose a new month-long national lockdown in England until Dec. 2, ITVs political editor said on Saturday.All but essential shops will be asked to close and people should no longer meet family or fr...

Man held for duping bank of Rs 2 cr

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping a bank to the tune of over Rs 2 crore by forging documents and fraudulently availing loan, police said on Saturday. The accused Brij Gopal is a resident of Mamura village in Noida, ...

Sardar Patel could have changed the demographic look of the country : Tathagata Roy

Former Tripura governor Tathagata Roy Saturday paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for being instrumental in the integration of princely states into India and said he could have changed the demographic look of the country had the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020