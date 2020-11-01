WB law sec recovers from coronavirus, dies

West Bengal law secretary Sandip Kumar Ray Chaudhuri passed away at a city hospital on Saturday three days after winning an almost a month-long battle against COVID-19, health department sources said. Chaudhuri (56) along with his wife and daughter were admitted to a private hospital on October 3 after they tested positive for the contagion, they said.

Though his wife and daughter were discharged from the hospital after they tested negative for the pandemic, Chaudhuri was in the ICU for 24 days as he had tested positive for COVID-19 thrice, a senior doctor said. "He tested negative this Tuesday and was shifted to a non-COVID ICU. He was having breathing issues and his oxygen saturation kept fluctuating. His condition deteriorated on Friday night and this morning he suffered a massive cardiac arrest following which he passed away," he added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her condolences to the bereaved family.