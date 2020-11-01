Left Menu
Odisha reports 1,709 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more fatalities

At least 1,709 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Sunday, while 11 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,331, a health department official said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-11-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 12:59 IST
At least 1,709 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Sunday, while 11 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,331, a health department official said. Of the 1,709 cases, 985 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the remaining detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 221, followed by Mayurbhanj at 121 and Cuttack at 115. Taking to Twitter, the health department said, "Regret to inform the demise of eleven covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals." Sundergarh recorded three fatalities, and one each succumbed to the infection in Angul, Cuttack, Deogarh, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khurda, Malkangiri and Nuapada.

Of the 1,331 fatalities reported so far, both Ganjam and Khurda districts accounted for 230 deaths each followed by Cuttack at 111. Odisha currently has 14,692 active cases, while 2,75,749 people have recovered so far. Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have died due to other ailments. The positivity rate in the state stands at 6.34 per cent.

Over 46 lakh sample tests have been conducted in the coastal state so far, including 46,045 on Saturday, the official added. PTI AAM RMS RMS.

