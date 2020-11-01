COVID-19: 12 more deaths, 325 new cases in Punjab

Punjab on Sunday reported 12 more fatalities due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 4,214 in the state, while 325 new cases pushed the infection count to 1,33,975. Two deaths each were reported from Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Tarn Taran and Patiala and one each from Fazilka, Ludhiana, Moga and Sangrur, as per a health department bulletin.

There are 4,195 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, it stated. The places which reported new coronavirus cases included Ludhiana (68), Jalandhar (61) and Mohali (32), as per the bulletin.

A total of 368 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,25,566 so far. Sixteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 99 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 26,20,786 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD AQS AQS.