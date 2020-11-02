U.S. CDC reports 229,932 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 9,105,230 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 80,932 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 823 to 229,932.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 31, compared with its previous report released a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3mA7Hfa)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.