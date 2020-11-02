Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi hospitalised again, put on ventilator support

A week after his discharge from a hospital post-COVID-19 recovery, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has been admitted to a state-run facility again and put on ventilator support as his health condition has deteriorated, a doctor treating him said on Monday.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-11-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 14:43 IST
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi hospitalised again, put on ventilator support
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

A week after his discharge from a hospital post-COVID-19 recovery, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has been admitted to a state-run facility again and put on ventilator support as his health condition has deteriorated, a doctor treating him said on Monday. The 86-year-old Congress politician complained of restlessness on Sunday night, following which he was taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), superintendent of the health facility Abhijit Sarma told reporters here.

"A team of doctors is monitoring his health. His ammonia level is slightly high. We have put him on non- invasive ventilator support and his oxygen saturation level is normal now," he said. Gogoi is mentally stable and conscious, Sarma said.

Asked if the veteran Congress politician will be shifted to a facility outside the state for treatment, the senior doctor said, "His health condition is serious but is taken care of. The situation does not demand as of now to shift him outside Assam." Gogoi's health condition is being monitored by a nine-member committee of doctors, which was formed by the state government after he had tested positive for COVID-19 in August. The three-time chief minister and veteran Congress leader was discharged from the hospital on October 25 after undergoing treatment for the coronavirus infection and other post-recovery complications.

Since then, he was under observation of the team of nine doctors at his residence. Gogoi had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and was admitted to the hospital the next day.

The octogenarian leader's health condition had deteriorated on August 31 with a sudden fall in oxygen saturation level. He was administered plasma therapy and became stable later.

In the days before he tested COVID-19 positive, Gogoi was at the forefront of the Congress initiative to form a 'grand alliance' comprising all the opposition parties for the 2021 assembly polls and holding meetings with all stakeholders..

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Congress urges Centre to take up with B'desh attacks on Hindus

Voicing concern over reports of attack on minority Hindu community in some parts of Bangladesh, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday urged the Centre to take up the issue immediately with the neighbouring country....

Andhra construction giants Venkata Rama Constructions to field a team in Indian National Rally Championship

Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship is gearing up for the new season in a grand avatar and after announcing its association with Yokohama Tyres, have now joined hands with Sri Sai Venkata Rama Constructions who wil...

Committee calls for foreign nationals to be reintegrated into communities

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has reiterated its call for foreign nationals at the Wingfield and Paint City temporary sites to be reintegrated into the communities they were in before the protests in Cape Town. The call was made d...

Pak PM to launch 'mega CPEC City' project in KP

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch work on a mega city development project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC in Rashakai town of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on November 18, according to a media report. Federal Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020