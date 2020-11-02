Left Menu
Greece imposes lockdowns in northern regions, suspends flights

Greece will impose a two-week lockdown in regions of Thessaloniki and Serres in the north to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday. Greece registered 1,678 new infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the country so far to 40,929 since February.

Greece will impose a two-week lockdown in regions of Thessaloniki and Serres in the north to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday. The country has reported fewer cases of the novel coronavirus than most in Europe, but it has seen a significant increase in infections since early October.

The latest measures include the suspension of flights to and from Thessaloniki over the two-week period, which will come into effect on Tuesday along with the expansion of a night-time curfew on movement and the closure of restaurants and bars in the most populous areas of the country for one month. Greece registered 1,678 new infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the country so far to 40,929 since February. The country has recorded 635 related deaths.

