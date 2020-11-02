Soumitra Chatterjee continues to be critical

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition continued to be very critical on Monday, a doctor treating him said. Chatterjee, 85, remained on ventilator support, he said.

"We have managed to contain the bleeding. Though the haemoglobin did not drop further, it is low despite blood transfusion," the doctor said. "Chatterjee will be undergoing vascular intervention and doctors will try to evacuate the blood accumulated and stop the bleeding, which is more or less contained," he added.

Chatterjee's cardiovascular conditions and heart rate are stable though his unconsciousness remained to be a challenge for the doctors, he said. There was no dialysis conducted on the veteran actor on Monday, the doctor said.

Chatterjee's prolonged stay at the hospital since October 6, when he had tested positive for COVID-19, will take a toll on his health, he said. "His comorbidities, age and unconsciousness are a challenge. We are trying our best," the doctor said.

The iconic actor, who debuted in Satyajit Ray's masterpiece 'Apur Sansar', has been under treatment since the first week of October after testing positive for COVID-19. He later tested negative for the infection but COVID- 19 encephalopathy set in and various other complications surfaced.