Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soumitra Chatterjee continues to be critical

"Chatterjee will be undergoing vascular intervention and doctors will try to evacuate the blood accumulated and stop the bleeding, which is more or less contained," he added. Chatterjee's cardiovascular conditions and heart rate are stable though his unconsciousness remained to be a challenge for the doctors, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-11-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 22:17 IST
Soumitra Chatterjee continues to be critical
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition continued to be very critical on Monday, a doctor treating him said. Chatterjee, 85, remained on ventilator support, he said.

"We have managed to contain the bleeding. Though the haemoglobin did not drop further, it is low despite blood transfusion," the doctor said. "Chatterjee will be undergoing vascular intervention and doctors will try to evacuate the blood accumulated and stop the bleeding, which is more or less contained," he added.

Chatterjee's cardiovascular conditions and heart rate are stable though his unconsciousness remained to be a challenge for the doctors, he said. There was no dialysis conducted on the veteran actor on Monday, the doctor said.

Chatterjee's prolonged stay at the hospital since October 6, when he had tested positive for COVID-19, will take a toll on his health, he said. "His comorbidities, age and unconsciousness are a challenge. We are trying our best," the doctor said.

The iconic actor, who debuted in Satyajit Ray's masterpiece 'Apur Sansar', has been under treatment since the first week of October after testing positive for COVID-19. He later tested negative for the infection but COVID- 19 encephalopathy set in and various other complications surfaced.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast president on track for election win, opposition cry foul

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara edged closer to claiming a landslide election victory, partial tallies showed on Monday, though opponents said his bid for a third term was illegal and the results were skewed by an opposition boycott...

U.S. judge doubtful about Texas Republican bid to scrap 127,000 votes

A federal judge in Texas on Monday appeared skeptical of an attempt by Republicans to throw out about 127,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston, a Democratic-leaning area. On the e...

France reports record new daily COVID-19 cases at more 52,000

French health authorities on Monday reported 52,518 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, setting a new daily record since the outbreak of the disease, versus 46,290 on Sunday. That tally suggests the new lockdown put in place Fri...

Delhi reports record 4,001 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 4,001 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths on Monday taking the total count of cases to 3,96,371. The total active cases in the national capital currently stand at 33,308, while 3,56,459 people have recovered from the viral infec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020