Health News Roundup: CDC reports 230,383 deaths from COVID; Europe's COVID-19 curbs prompt pushback and more

Seize the opportunity, it's not too late." Germany requests 5% of EU supply of remdesivir Germany has requested around 5% of the supply of remdesivir under a six-month European Union supply deal, its health ministry said on Monday, despite criticism of the deal due to a lack of evidence about the antiviral drug's effectiveness in treating COVID-19.

Updated: 03-11-2020 02:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 02:27 IST
Health News Roundup: CDC reports 230,383 deaths from COVID; Europe's COVID-19 curbs prompt pushback and more
Representative image

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Viral load may predict ventilator need, death risk; coronavirus damages red blood cells

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Viral load predicts need for ventilator, death risk U.S.

CDC reports 230,383 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 9,182,628 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 77,398 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 451 to 230,383. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 1, compared with its previous report released a day earlier. Click here https://bit.ly/3mA7Hfa.

Europe's COVID-19 curbs prompt pushback amid bleak countdown to Christmas

A wave of COVID-19 lockdowns and curbs has stirred resistance across Europe, with the right-wing British politician who helped force an EU referendum harnessing popular anger at a new lockdown by recasting his Brexit Party under a new banner. Britain, which has the highest official death toll in Europe from COVID-19, is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day and scientists have warned the "worst-case" scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded.

Manchester ambulance service declares 'major incident' over volume of calls

The ambulance service in northwest England, one of the areas worst-hit by COVID-19, said it had declared a major incident on Monday over an exceptionally high volume of calls, especially in the Greater Manchester area. Greater Manchester was one of the first parts of the country to face renewed restrictions after the end of England's first national lockdown, but despite measures being in force for months the level of infections remains high in the city.

Leaders face 'critical moment' as COVID cases spike, says WHO chief

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries in Europe and North America presented leaders with a "critical moment for action". "This is another critical moment for action," he said. "Another critical moment for leaders to step up. And another critical moment for people to come together for a common purpose.

Seize the opportunity, it's not too late." Germany requests 5% of EU supply of remdesivir

Germany has requested around 5% of the supply of remdesivir under a six-month European Union supply deal, its health ministry said on Monday, despite criticism of the deal due to a lack of evidence about the antiviral drug's effectiveness in treating COVID-19. Berlin has requested 155,000 vials of remdesivir under the EU's six-month deal to buy up to 3 million vials from U.S. drug maker Gilead, the ministry said in a statement.

T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity

A small but key UK study has found that "cellular immunity" to the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 virus is present after six months in people who had mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 - suggesting they might have some level of protection for at least that time. Scientists presenting the findings, from 100 non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients in Britain, said they were "reassuring" but did not mean people cannot in rare cases be infected twice with the disease.

FDA bars critic from review panel of Biogen's controversial Alzheimer's drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, citing conflict of interest, has recused a member of an 11-person advisory committee set to review Biogen Inc's experimental Alzheimer's drug aducanumab on Friday. Mayo Clinic neurologist Dr. David Knopman confirmed on Monday that he was recused from the scheduled meeting of outside advisors to the FDA. Expert advisory panels often play an important role ahead of FDA approval decisions, although the agency is not required to take their advice.

You won't be alone this Christmas, Merkel assures Germans

There will be no big New Year's parties in Germany this year, but families should be able to come together for Christmas, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, in a message meant to reassure the nation as a month-long lockdown took effect. The lockdown, which includes the closure of restaurants, gyms and theatres, was necessary to protect Germany's health system, said Merkel, warning that the number of people with the virus in intensive care units had doubled in the last 10 days.

Europe to provide Mozambique with $116 million in virus aid

The European Union (EU) has agreed to provide Mozambique with 100 million euros ($116.30 million) in coronavirus-related aid, EU Ambassador Antonio Sanchez-Benedito Gaspar said on Monday. The EU cut off direct budget support to Mozambique in 2016 after the country revealed the existence of hefty state-guaranteed loans that it had not previously disclosed. A number of other donors including the International Monetary Fund also halted aid to Mozambique.

