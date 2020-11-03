Left Menu
UK says bird flu reported at chicken farm in Cheshire

Britain on Monday said it confirmed bird flu at a chicken farm near Frodsham in Cheshire, England, but said the risk to public safety from the virus was "very low." "All 13,000 birds at the farm, which produces hatching eggs, will be humanely culled to limit the spread of the disease," the government said in a statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-11-2020 02:35 IST
UK says bird flu reported at chicken farm in Cheshire
Britain on Monday said it confirmed bird flu at a chicken farm near Frodsham in Cheshire, England, but said the risk to public safety from the virus was "very low."

"All 13,000 birds at the farm, which produces hatching eggs, will be humanely culled to limit the spread of the disease," the government said in a statement. "Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat." The case involved bird flu of type H5N8, the statement added.

The government has also set up temporary control zones of 3 kms(1.86 miles) and 10 kms around the farm to limit the risk of spread. In past months, Europe has reported a series of outbreaks of the disease, which has led to major disruptions of slaughtering programmes in the region's poultry industry.

In its statement, Britain added that it is doing further testing to determine "if it is a highly pathogenic strain and whether it is related to the virus currently circulating in Europe."

