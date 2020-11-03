Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina expects 10 million doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

Argentina is expecting 10 million doses of Russia's main experimental COVID-19 vaccine between December and January, the government said on Monday, as infections continue to climb in the South American country.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 03-11-2020 03:55 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 03:55 IST
Argentina expects 10 million doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

Argentina is expecting 10 million doses of Russia's main experimental COVID-19 vaccine between December and January, the government said on Monday, as infections continue to climb in the South American country. The vaccine, known as Sputnik V, is given in two doses and could begin arriving as early as next month, the government said in a news release. The price of the Russian vaccine would be "more or less average" compared with others, President Alberto Fernandez said in the release.

"We had a proposal from the Russian foreign ministry and the Russian (Direct Investment) Fund to see if Argentina was interested in having doses of the vaccine in the month of December and of course we said yes," Fernandez said. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is backing the development and roll-out of the Sputnik V vaccine. Fernandez said talks with RDIF had been going on "for quite some time." Officials including Argentina's deputy health minister had traveled to Russia to review the vaccine's development, the government said.

"The Sputnik V vaccine for Argentina will be produced by RDIF partners in India, Korea, China and a number of other countries that are setting up a production of the Russian vaccine," RDIF's CEO, Kirill Dmitriev, said in comments shared by a company spokesman. RDIF said on Friday it had started the process to submit preliminary documents in neighboring Brazil, a necessary step to register the vaccine for use there.

Despite the Argentine government's strict lockdown to curb the spread of the virus from mid-March, coronavirus cases are still on the rise. The South American country exceeded 1 million infections last month and more than 30,000 deaths. The government has authorized at least 19 clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines, according to data from the health ministry. Pfizer Inc and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit are among the companies conducting trials in Argentina.

Argentina also agreed in August to co-produce with Mexico and Britain's second-largest drugmaker, AstraZeneca Plc, a potential vaccine against the virus under development at the University of Oxford.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

'Armed and dangerous' Vienna attackers on the loose, minister says

Several suspected perpetrators of what the Austrian government is calling a terror attack in Vienna are on the loose and a manhunt is under way, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Monday, calling the attackers heavily armed and dangero...

UPDATE 1-T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity

A small but key UK study has found that cellular immunity to the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 virus is present after six months in people who had mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 - suggesting they might have some level of protection for at least that t...

Austrian chancellor says Vienna shooting was a "repulsive terror attack"

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said shootings in Vienna late on Monday were repulsive terror attack, adding that the army would protect sites in the capital so the police could focus on anti-terror operations.We are currently experienci...

Evacuations underway in Nicaragua, Honduras as Hurricane Eta barrels near

Nicaragua and Honduras on Monday scrambled to evacuate citizens from their Atlantic coasts as Hurricane Eta barreled closer and the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC warned of flash floods and catastrophic winds in Central America. The sto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020