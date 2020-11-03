Left Menu
Mexico reports 3,763 new coronavirus cases, 205 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 03-11-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 06:30 IST
Mexico's health ministry reported on Monday 3,763 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 205 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 933,155 and the death toll to 92,100.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic Editing by Dave Graham)

