India records over 38,000 new coronavirus infections, 490 deaths in last 24 hrs

With 38,310 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 cases surge to 82,67,623 on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 10:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 38,310 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 cases surged to 82,67,623 on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 490 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,23,097.

The total active cases are 5,41,405 after a decrease of 20,503 in the last 24 hours. The recoveries have reached 76,03,121 with 58,323 new discharges. Maharashtra has the highest 1,19,352 active cases while 44,824 in Karnataka and 33,308 in Delhi.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,46,247 samples were tested on November 2 while cumulative 11,17,89,350 samples have been tested so far. The Union Health on Monday informed that the active coronavirus cases comprise only 6.83 per cent of the total cases while the national recovery rate is at 91.68 per cent. (ANI)

