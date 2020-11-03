UP additional chief secy tests positive for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), a senior official said on Tuesday

Prasad has been briefing the media here about the COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh. "Prasad was on Monday admitted to the SGPGI after testing positive for the virus. A team of senior doctors is monitoring him," PGI Director, RK Dhiman, said.