Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland's rate-setting panel meeting moved to Friday

That decision is expected on Wednesday. "Moving the sitting to Friday gives the MPC time and comfort to include in their rate-decision statement risks the hard lockdown creates for the new central bank forecast.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 03-11-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 21:52 IST
Poland's rate-setting panel meeting moved to Friday
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Poland's monthly Monetary Policy Council (MPC) meeting was moved to Friday from Wednesday, rate-setter Grazyna Ancyparowicz said on Tuesday, confirming state news agency PAP's information.

"According to my knowledge, the sitting was moved to Friday," Ancyparowicz told Reuters. She didn't say why the decision was taken. Central bank spokesman Jacek Majcherek confirmed the meeting had been moved to Nov. 6 and October minutes would be published Nov. 10. He declined to say why.

Analysts had expected the MPC to leave interest rates unchanged at near-zero levels on Wednesday. The bank may have wanted to know whether the government will introduce a hard lockdown, said the chief economist at Credit Agricole Polska, Jakub Borowski. That decision is expected on Wednesday.

"Moving the sitting to Friday gives the MPC time and comfort to include in their rate-decision statement risks the hard lockdown creates for the new central bank forecast. Hard lockdown would mean much lower economic growth," Borowski said. Government spokesman Piotr Muller said that the MPC had taken the decision independently.

"I don't know anything about the postponement of the MPC meeting being in any way related to talks with the government," Muller told a press conference. Poland reported on Tuesday that the number of people infected with coronavirus exceeded 400,000. The figure has doubled in less than two weeks.

"I don't think the bank moved the sitting to take a decision on a rate cut, as such a decision can be taken even between sittings, but obviously one can not exclude it ... If at all, I would rather think about unconventional actions aimed at stimulating the credit action and investments," Borowski said.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Gold worth Rs 58.6 lakhs seized from passenger at Chennai Airport

Customs officials on Tuesday seized 1.11 kilograms of gold worth Rs 58.6 lakh from a man who arrived from Dubai at Chennai International Airport. The accused has been identified as Shahul Hameed 40 and is a native of Pasipattinam in Tamil N...

IAEA initiative to improve knowledge related to decommissioning of nuclear facilities

IAEA efforts to improve understanding related to the decommissioning of nuclear facilities took a step forward last week as experts from around the world gathered to provide feedback for an Agency initiative to catalogue and analyse the sta...

Terrorism threat level in Britain raised to 'severe'

Britains terrorism threat level has been raised to severe as a precaution following attacks in France and Austria, interior minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday.The change, which means an attack is now seen as highly likely, comes the day a...

London's FTSE 100 logs best day in two months as banks surge

Londons FTSE 100 scored its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly two months on Tuesday, getting a boost from banks on rising bets of more stimulus measures to soften the economic blow from a new wave of coronavirus infections.The blue-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020