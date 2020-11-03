Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rises to 4,004

The COVID-19 tally in Sikkim rose to 4,004 as 37 fresh cases were reported in the last 24-hours, an official said on Tuesday. Of the 37 new cases, 35 were reported from East Sikkim district and one case each was reported West Sikkim and North Sikkim districts, state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim presently has 271 active cases, while 3,578 patients have recovered from the disease and 82 others have migrated to other states, Bhutia said. The Himalayan state has so far reported 73 COVID-19 deaths.

East Sikkim has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 2,990. As many as 56,938 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 so far including 207 in the last 24-hours, he added.