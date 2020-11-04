Left Menu
Odisha bans sale, use of firecrackers from November 10-30

Considering the potentially harmful consequences of burning of crackers amid the Covid-l9 pandemic situation and approaching winter, the Government of Odisha has prohibited the sale and use of firecrackers from November 10 to 30 in the public interest.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 04-11-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 11:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Considering the potentially harmful consequences of burning of crackers amid the Covid-l9 pandemic situation and approaching winter, the Government of Odisha has prohibited the sale and use of firecrackers from November 10 to 30 in the public interest. "In some parts of our country and in the world, where Covid-19 appropriate behaviours have not been strictly adhered to, the resurgence of Covid-19 infection has been witnessed. A number of countries across the world have been compelled to reimpose the lockdowns and other extreme measures to contain the resurgence and further spread of the disease. The international experience shows that the coming winter season may see the further spread of the pandemic," Odisha government said.

"It is generally observed that elderly persons, children, persons with comorbidities and others develop respiratory problems during winter. Further, air pollution, a higher concentration of Suspended Particulate Matter (SPM) in the air aggravates respiratory problems," it added. Odisha government further said: "It is a well-known fact that burning firecrackers releases copious amounts of harmful chemicals like nitrous oxide, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, etc, which have a severe impact on the respiratory health of vulnerable groups. Such pollutants can further aggravate the health conditions of Covid-19 positive persons besides persons staying in home isolation."

The state government further said that it has prohibited sale and use of firecrackers during the aforementioned period in public interest. It further said that Deepavali, the festival of lights, may be celebrated in the traditional way by lighting of earthen lamps (Mati Deepa/Diya), candles and other traditional lighting materials.

