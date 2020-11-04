Vitamin D lessens symptoms of severe eczema in children

Vitamin D supplementation eased the symptoms experienced by children with severe atopic dermatitis or eczema, in a recent randomised controlled trial published in Pharmacology Research and Perspectives. Investigators reported on the results of 86 patients with the inflammatory skin condition who completed the trial and received either oral daily vitamin D or placebo, in addition to standard care, for 12 weeks.

"Vitamin D supplementation could be an effective adjuvant treatment that improves the clinical outcomes in severe atopic dermatitis," the authors said. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that is naturally present in a few foods and available as a dietary supplement. It is also produced endogenously when ultraviolet (UV) rays from sunlight strike the skin and trigger vitamin D synthesis. (ANI)

