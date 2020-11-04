Philippines reports 987 new coronavirus cases, 49 deaths

Philippines reports 987 new coronavirus cases, 49 deathsReuters | Manila | Updated: 04-11-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 13:30 IST
The Philippines' health ministry on Wednesday reported 987 new coronavirus infections, the lowest daily increase in infections in more than 16 weeks, and 49 additional deaths.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 388,137, while deaths had reached 7,367. The Philippines has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia.