Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it is alerting clinical laboratory staff and healthcare providers that false positive results can occur with COVID-19 antigen tests. ECONOMIC IMPACT * Newly introduced restrictions could slow economic recovery or even lead to a contraction in Spain and other European countries in the fourth quarter, European Central Bank policy maker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said. * Spain reported a 1.31% rise in unemployed people in October from the previous month as fresh restrictions to contain a second wave of coronavirus infections hobbled the job market, official data showed.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 17:03 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. coronavirus hospitalisations hit a three-month high and Europe continued to tighten curbs to fight a second wave of infections, while a study showed lung damage found in patients who died of COVID-19 may shed light on "long COVID".

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Poland will announce more restrictions on Wednesday, as daily infections and deaths reached new records, while Hungary will close entertainment venues and impose a night-time curfew. * Ukraine registered a record 9,524 new cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, a day after its minister described the situation as verging on catastrophic.

* Germany is scouting trade fair halls and airport terminals to use as potential mass vaccination centres, as it draws up plans to inoculate the nation as soon as the first coronavirus shot gains European approval, state health officials told Reuters. AMERICAS

* Whether celebrating victory or licking the wounds of defeat following Tuesday's election, the current members of the U.S. Congress must pivot quickly to a new priority: avoiding a government shutdown in December during a pandemic. * The coronavirus and the economy were top of mind for about half of U.S. voters as they headed to the ballot box, according to an Edison Research exit poll.

* Indoor dining and gyms in Canada's financial capital, Toronto, will reopen on Nov. 14, pending confirmation from public health experts on Friday. ASIA-PACIFIC

* As the pandemic has pushed many companies to allow telecommuting, it has also caused a population outflow from Tokyo - the first time that has happened in years, the latest government data showed. * Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria state reported zero COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day as states began easing regional border restrictions, raising prospects of a faster return to normal.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Bahrain has granted emergency approval for the use of a Chinese vaccine candidate currently in phase III trials on frontline workers, state news agency BNA said.

* Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has tested positive but his condition is gradually improving as he receives treatment in a German hospital, the presidency said. * Turkey will close all businesses including restaurants, pools, hairdressers, wedding venues, cinemas and concert halls at 10 pm daily.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford could present late-stage trial results before year end, the chief trial investigator for the vaccine said.

* BioNTech's Chinese partner Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group does not plan to run further clinical trials of the German firm's coronavirus vaccine candidate that has completed early-stage trials in China, an executive said. * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it is alerting clinical laboratory staff and healthcare providers that false positive results can occur with COVID-19 antigen tests.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Newly introduced restrictions could slow economic recovery or even lead to a contraction in Spain and other European countries in the fourth quarter, European Central Bank policy maker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said.

* Spain reported a 1.31% rise in unemployed people in October from the previous month as fresh restrictions to contain a second wave of coronavirus infections hobbled the job market, official data showed. * Some Bank of Japan policymakers called for deeper scrutiny on how to address the fallout from the pandemic as the economic outlook remained highly uncertain, minutes of the central bank's September rate review showed.

(Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Devika Syamnath and Vinay Dwivedi; Editing by Maju Samuel, Shailesh Kuber and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Enhanced PINAKA rocket system successfully flight tested

Enhanced PINAKA rocket, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO has been successfully flighting tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha today, 04 November 2020. Development of Enhanced Pi...

People News Summary: Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine'; Johnny Depp is a wife beater, UK judge rules in libel case and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Exhibition chronicles musician Nick Caves life, work and lossFans of cult musician Nick Cave get to use his typewriter and play his piano at an exhibition that chronicles his life and nea...

Italy's lower house of parliament approves bill protecting LGBT+ community

Italys lower house of parliament on Wednesday passed an anti-discrimination bill that makes violence against women and LGBT people a hate crime, with those found guilty of such attacks risking longer prison terms. The bill was approved by 2...

EMERGING MARKETS-Peso recovers from pummelling as U.S. vote hangs in balance

Gains for Joe Biden that left the U.S. presidential election too close to call drove a recovery in Mexicos peso on Wednesday, after emerging markets earlier lost ground on signs that Donald Trump was headed for victory. The peso and South A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020