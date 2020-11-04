FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. coronavirus hospitalisations hit a three-month high and Europe continued to tighten curbs to fight a second wave of infections, while a study showed lung damage found in patients who died of COVID-19 may shed light on "long COVID".

* Poland will announce more restrictions on Wednesday, as daily infections and deaths reached new records, while Hungary will close entertainment venues and impose a night-time curfew. * Ukraine registered a record 9,524 new cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, a day after its minister described the situation as verging on catastrophic.

* Germany is scouting trade fair halls and airport terminals to use as potential mass vaccination centres, as it draws up plans to inoculate the nation as soon as the first coronavirus shot gains European approval, state health officials told Reuters. AMERICAS

* Whether celebrating victory or licking the wounds of defeat following Tuesday's election, the current members of the U.S. Congress must pivot quickly to a new priority: avoiding a government shutdown in December during a pandemic. * The coronavirus and the economy were top of mind for about half of U.S. voters as they headed to the ballot box, according to an Edison Research exit poll.

* Indoor dining and gyms in Canada's financial capital, Toronto, will reopen on Nov. 14, pending confirmation from public health experts on Friday. ASIA-PACIFIC

* As the pandemic has pushed many companies to allow telecommuting, it has also caused a population outflow from Tokyo - the first time that has happened in years, the latest government data showed. * Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria state reported zero COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day as states began easing regional border restrictions, raising prospects of a faster return to normal.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Bahrain has granted emergency approval for the use of a Chinese vaccine candidate currently in phase III trials on frontline workers, state news agency BNA said.

* Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has tested positive but his condition is gradually improving as he receives treatment in a German hospital, the presidency said. * Turkey will close all businesses including restaurants, pools, hairdressers, wedding venues, cinemas and concert halls at 10 pm daily.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford could present late-stage trial results before year end, the chief trial investigator for the vaccine said.

* BioNTech's Chinese partner Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group does not plan to run further clinical trials of the German firm's coronavirus vaccine candidate that has completed early-stage trials in China, an executive said. * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it is alerting clinical laboratory staff and healthcare providers that false positive results can occur with COVID-19 antigen tests.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Newly introduced restrictions could slow economic recovery or even lead to a contraction in Spain and other European countries in the fourth quarter, European Central Bank policy maker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said.

* Spain reported a 1.31% rise in unemployed people in October from the previous month as fresh restrictions to contain a second wave of coronavirus infections hobbled the job market, official data showed. * Some Bank of Japan policymakers called for deeper scrutiny on how to address the fallout from the pandemic as the economic outlook remained highly uncertain, minutes of the central bank's September rate review showed.

