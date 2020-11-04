Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 2 crore people in Karnataka were COVID-19 infected, says govt survey

At least 1.93 crore or 27.3 per cent of the people in Karnataka are either infected by coronavirus or had the infection in the past, as of 16 September, revealed a survey by the government to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 in the state.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-11-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 17:09 IST
Nearly 2 crore people in Karnataka were COVID-19 infected, says govt survey
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 1.93 crores or 27.3 percent of the people in Karnataka are either infected by coronavirus or had the infection in the past, as of 16 September, revealed a survey by the government to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 in the state. Sharing details of the findings, Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar said the survey was carried out from September 3 to 16 across 30 districts in the state.

According to Sudhakar, the state government wanted to ascertain the pace at which the COVID-19 cases were increasing. "The government has to have clear information on how it is spreading in the community in the districts, how to prevent its spread and action to be taken. Hence, this survey was conducted," said the minister.

The sample size is 16,585 in the entire state. Of this, the test reports of 15,624 have been submitted, he added.

Besides the Rapid Antigen Test and the RT PCR, the IgG test was also carried out. Immunoglobulin G (IgG) is the most common antibody in blood and other body fluids, which protects against bacterial and viral infections.

It is developed after an infection or immunization. The survey also found that the infection fatality rate due to COVID-19 was 0.05 percent.

"Out of 7.07 crore estimated population in Karnataka, the study estimates that 1.93 crores (27.3 percent) of the people are either currently infected or already had the infection in the past, as of 16 September 2020," the report said. It further stated that the present IFR is likely an underestimate.

The overall IFR based on the first round of sentinel serosurvey findings is 0.07 percent. Based on the report, it is estimated that the overall weighted adjusted seroprevalence of IgG was 16.4 percent.

"It suggests that in the surveyed population, 16.4 percent of the people were infected in the past and found to have IgG antibodies against SARS CoV-2," the finding revealed. The report mentioned that the districts with a high Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) need clinical care to be improved.

Noting that the state was passing through different stages of COVID-19 pandemic in different districts, the report said the surge in cases is yet to occur in the districts with the lowest estimated prevalence of COVID-19 such as Dharwad, Gadag, Chikkaballapur, Bagalkot, and Mahadevapura in Bengaluru urban district. The study recommended establishing the district-level facility-based sentinel sero-surveillance to monitor the trend of infection in the long term systematically.

This can inform local decision-making at the district level to mount the necessary public health response towards the COVID-19 epidemic in Karnataka. The government said that a follow-up survey has been planned to measure the extent and speed of transmission and evaluate the impact of containment strategies overtime in the state.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Enhanced PINAKA rocket system successfully flight tested

Enhanced PINAKA rocket, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO has been successfully flighting tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha today, 04 November 2020. Development of Enhanced Pi...

People News Summary: Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine'; Johnny Depp is a wife beater, UK judge rules in libel case and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Exhibition chronicles musician Nick Caves life, work and lossFans of cult musician Nick Cave get to use his typewriter and play his piano at an exhibition that chronicles his life and nea...

Italy's lower house of parliament approves bill protecting LGBT+ community

Italys lower house of parliament on Wednesday passed an anti-discrimination bill that makes violence against women and LGBT people a hate crime, with those found guilty of such attacks risking longer prison terms. The bill was approved by 2...

EMERGING MARKETS-Peso recovers from pummelling as U.S. vote hangs in balance

Gains for Joe Biden that left the U.S. presidential election too close to call drove a recovery in Mexicos peso on Wednesday, after emerging markets earlier lost ground on signs that Donald Trump was headed for victory. The peso and South A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020