Lithuania enters three-week lockdown on Saturday

Lithuania's government on Wednesday declared a three-week lockdown starting on Nov.7, to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Lithuania has seen a surge in new infections in recent days, reporting 639 new cases on Wednesday, three times more than the 205 daily cases reported on Oct. 20.

The country had 18,092 total reported cases on Wednesday and 182 deaths. Europe has seen a second wave of infections with many countries, including France, Britain and Germany opting for new lockdowns. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas; Editing by Simon Johnson)