1,770 new cases push COVID-19 tally in Rajasthan 2.03 lakh; death toll reaches 1,945

The tally of coronavirus infection in Rajasthan rose to 2.03 lakh on Wednesday recording 1,770 new cases in a day, while the death toll reached 1,945 with nine more people succumbing to the disease. In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection was 378, followed by 188 in Jodhpur, 144 in Ajmer, 142 in Bikaner, 116 in Kota, 95 in Bharatpur and 76 in Pali.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:27 IST
The tally of coronavirus infection in Rajasthan rose to 2.03 lakh on Wednesday recording 1,770 new cases in a day, while the death toll reached 1,945 with nine more people succumbing to the disease. According to the state health department's bulletin, the total number of people infected by COVID-19 stood at 2,03,990 out of which 16,323 were under treatment.

As many as 1,85,722 people have been discharged after treatment till now. In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection was 378, followed by 188 in Jodhpur, 144 in Ajmer, 142 in Bikaner, 116 in Kota, 95 in Bharatpur and 76 in Pali.  Of the new cases, Jaipur reported 320, Jodhpur 185, Bikaner 179, Alwar 145, Ajmer 125, Sikar 98, Kota and Sriganganagar 72 each, Nagaur 65 and Pali 54.

