Left Menu
Development News Edition

Denmark plans to cull its mink population after coronavirus mutation spreads to humans

Denmark will cull its mink population of up to 17 million after a mutation of the coronavirus found in the animals spread to humans, the prime minister said on Wednesday. Health authorities found virus strains in humans and in mink which showed decreased sensitivity against antibodies, potentially lowering the efficacy of future vaccines, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 05-11-2020 01:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 01:34 IST
Denmark plans to cull its mink population after coronavirus mutation spreads to humans
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Denmark will cull its mink population of up to 17 million after a mutation of the coronavirus found in the animals spread to humans, the prime minister said on Wednesday.

Health authorities found virus strains in humans and in mink which showed decreased sensitivity against antibodies, potentially lowering the efficacy of future vaccines, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said. "We have a great responsibility towards our own population, but with the mutation that has now been found, we have an even greater responsibility for the rest of the world as well," Frederiksen told a news conference.

The findings, which have been shared with the World Health Organization and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, were based on laboratory tests by the State Serum Institute, the Danish authority dealing with infectious diseases. The head of the WHO's emergencies program, Mike Ryan, called on Friday for full-scale scientific investigations of the complex issue of humans - outside China - infecting mink which in turn transmitted the virus back to humans.

"We have been informed by Denmark of a number of persons infected with coronavirus from mink, with some genetic changes in the virus," WHO said in a statement emailed to Reuters in Geneva. "The Danish authorities are investigating the epidemiological and virological significance of these findings." Authorities in Denmark said five cases of the new virus strain had been recorded on mink farms and 12 cases in humans, and that there were 15 million and 17 million mink in the country.

Outbreaks at mink farms have persisted in the Nordic country, the world's largest producer of mink furs, despite repeated efforts to cull infected animals since June. Denmark's police, army, and home guard will be deployed to speed up the culling process, Frederiksen said.

Tougher lockdown restrictions and intensified tracing efforts will be implemented to contain the virus in some areas of Northern Denmark, home to a large number of mink farms, authorities said. "The worst-case scenario is a new pandemic, starting all over again out of Denmark," director at the State Serum Institute, Kare Molbak, said.

Minks have also been culled in the Netherlands and Spain after infections were discovered.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Biden wins Wisconsin, a key battleground state

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden inched closer to the White House on Wednesday by winning the key battleground state of Wisconsin. The campaign of President Donald Trump has sought a recounting of votes in Wisconsin, which has 10...

Rugby-Scotland flyhalves Russell and Hastings to miss November tests

Scotland flyhalves Finn Russell and Adam Hastings will miss their upcoming Autumn Nations Cup games due to injury, head coach Gregor Townsend told the BBC on Wednesday. Russell limped off to be replaced by Hastings in Scotlands Six Nations ...

FACTBOX-Italy's new measures to curb resurgent coronavirus epidemic

Italys government has approved new restrictions to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic and curb a steady rise in deaths and hospital admissions. Under previous decrees gyms, cinemas and theatres were already closed and restau...

Twitter, Facebook fail to corral Trump's misinformation about U.S. vote count

Tech companies are trying to curb a surge in U.S. election misinformation, with President Donald Trump and his allies taking to social media to falsely claim victory and make unsupported allegations of voter fraud. Trumps allegations come a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020