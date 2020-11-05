Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. sets new record for increase in COVID-19 cases day after election

The United States set a one-day record for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with at least 102,591 new infections and as hospitals in several states reported a rising tide of patients, according to a Reuters tally. Nine states reported record one-day increases in cases on Wednesday: Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 07:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 07:37 IST
U.S. sets new record for increase in COVID-19 cases day after election

The United States set a one-day record for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with at least 102,591 new infections and as hospitals in several states reported a rising tide of patients, according to a Reuters tally.

Nine states reported record one-day increases in cases on Wednesday: Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin. The pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of American life, including a record number of voters mailing in their ballots in Tuesday's presidential election, whose outcome has yet to be decided.

In addition to rising cases, on Tuesday hospitalizations topped 50,000 for the first time in three months. North Dakota reported only six free intensive care unit beds in the entire state on Wednesday, when it was one of 14 states that reported record levels of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Hospitalization are a key metric because they are not impacted by the amount of testing done.

The proportion of tests coming back positive is greater than 50% in South Dakota and over 40% in Iowa and Wyoming. The World Health Organization says rates of more than 5% are concerning because they indicate undetected community transmission. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR) Coronavirus deaths are trending higher but not at the same rate as cases. The United States is averaging 850 deaths a day, up from 700 a month ago.

The outbreak is hitting the Midwest the hardest, based on new cases per capita in recent weeks. Illinois has reported 48,579 cases in the last seven days, more than any other state. Texas, which has twice as many residents, reported 47,932 cases and both California and Florida reported about 30,000 new cases each.

The previous U.S. record for new cases in a day was 100,233 on Oct. 30, the highest ever reported by any country in the world. (Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Politicians do not decide who wins, US electoral process needs time to tabulate votes: Human Rights Watch

With US President Donald Trump claiming fraud in the counting of votes and threatening to go to the Supreme Court, a human rights organisation on Wednesday said Americas electoral process needs time to tabulate the votes cast in the general...

Trump campaign files lawsuit over Georgia county ballot sorting

U.S. President Donald Trumps reelection campaign on Wednesday said it had filed a lawsuit in Georgia to require that Chatham County separate and secure late-arriving ballots to ensure they are not counted. The lawsuit, brought against the C...

Govt’s economic priorities to be extension of Small Business Loan scheme

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the new Labour Governments top economic priorities before Christmas will be the extension of the Small Business Loan scheme and initiating the rollout of the Flexi-Wage job support programme in a ...

Rugby-Hodge to face All Blacks at flyhalf as Rennie rings the changes

Reece Hodge will play his first test for Australia at flyhalf against New Zealand in Brisbane this weekend after coach Dave Rennie on Thursday made six changes to his starting side for the second Tri-Nations test. With James OConnor still s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020