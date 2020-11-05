Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barely back on their feet, UK small businesses face crushing new lockdown

But I'm trying to just keep going to keep my staff employed." Now, with COVID-19 infections once again rising at an alarming rate, comes a new hammer blow: a second national lockdown, starting on Thursday, in which cafes and restaurants must close except to offer takeaway food.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 12:30 IST
Barely back on their feet, UK small businesses face crushing new lockdown

Business has been tough for Mandy Yin, chef and owner of a Malaysian restaurant and takeaway in London, since she tentatively reopened in June after being forced to shut down for two months during Britain's first national coronavirus lockdown.

Yin has just about managed to keep her eateries afloat, simplifying menus to make them easier to execute with a smaller staff, branching out into selling deli items, negotiating a 50% rent reduction, but it has been a titanic struggle. "On average, takings are very low," Yin said. "I see about 100, 200 pounds ($130-$260) maximum a day, which is not enough. It's not sustainable. But I'm trying to just keep going to keep my staff employed."

Now, with COVID-19 infections once again rising at an alarming rate, comes a new hammer blow: a second national lockdown, starting on Thursday, in which cafes and restaurants must close except to offer takeaway food. Even before the latest measures, hospitality was one of the hardest-hit sectors in an economy that shrank a record 20% during the last lockdown, and has been slow to recover.

Last month two thirds of businesses in the sector reported sales were still lower than a year earlier, versus under half in the broader economy. Hospitality workers have also been some of the most likely to lose their jobs.

In theory, Yin can keep going with her takeaway business, but she fears in practice footfall will tail off even further as non-essential shops shut down and people are urged to stay at home as much as possible. Business survival looks uncertain. "I'm not going to close. I'm just going to keep going and hope that there will be enough custom," she said.

Yin has modified her business model, increasing her presence online where she offers meal kits that can be home delivered nationwide by courier. "It's something," she said. "I'm going to take as many little income streams as possible and hope for the best."

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at online trading firm CMC Markets, said the survival of many small businesses like Yin's would depend in large part on government action. "It's the small businesses, the high street businesses, it’s the one-man bands that are most at risk from this second lockdown," he said.

"That is why it's vitally important that the government supports these businesses so that they are still there when we come out of this." The government already reduced business taxes, introduced a furlough scheme for staff and offered low-interest loans and grants for establishments forced to close.

One of the most devastating aspects of the pandemic has been the damage done to businesses that were not only viable but thriving. Before COVID-19, Yin's Sambal Shiok restaurant was garnering rave reviews in national newspapers and bustling with an enthusiastic clientele - so much so that Yin was keen to expand, opening her takeaway outlet, Nasi, in March.

She took out a large loan to get Nasi up and running, only for it to close just four days after it started trading. The debt has compounded her difficulties. Whether or not she pulls through, Yin fears that many will not, draining life out of once vibrant neighbourhoods.

"I think our high streets will be empty come January, because not many have enough cash reserves to outlast the constant lockdowns and constant uncertainty of the next few months," she said. (Additional reporting by David Milliken, writing by Estelle Shirbon)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Better health - for people and the planet - grows on trees

Two of humanitys biggest problems - the climate crisis and abysmal eating habits - can partly be solved by one healthy solution eating more food from trees, specifically tropical ones. While global trends in agriculture and diets are not ea...

UK raises asset purchase target to 895 bln pounds

The Bank of England increased its already huge bond-buying stimulus on Thursday by a further 150 billion pounds 195 billionas it sought to cushion Britains struggling economy against the hit from a second coronavirus lockdown.The BoE raised...

Several missing after boat carrying 100 people capsizes in Bihar's Bhagalpur, rescue ops underway

Several people went missing after a boat capsized in the Naugachhia area of Bhagalpur on Thursday. There were over 100 people on board when the boat capsized in the river Ganga. Around 15 people have been rescued so far.The boat suddenly st...

Active cases of COVID-19 less than 6 lakh for seven consecutive days: Health Ministry

The number of active cases of COVID-19 have been less than 6 lakh for seven consecutive days with 27 states and UTs having less than 20,000 active cases, the Health ministry said on Thursday. In a statement, the ministry said India continue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020