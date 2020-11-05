Left Menu
Indore medical college to seek nod for autopsies of COVID-19 victims

PTI | Indore | Updated: 05-11-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 16:34 IST
To understand the causes of sudden death among COVID-19 patients, a government medical college here has decided to seek permission to conduct autopsies in such cases, a senior official said on Thursday. At present, hospitals don't have the permission to conduct autopsy of patients who die of the viral infection, said Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean of the government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College here.

"We are sending a proposal to the state government seeking permission," he said. "Through pathological post-mortem, we will try to find out how much the clotting of arteries is responsible for the sudden death of COVID-19 patients," he said.

"We have found that 70-80 per cent of patients who died due to COVID-19 were suffering from intravascular thrombosis. The arteries supplying blood to the heart and lungs get blocked due to clotting, causing sudden death," Dr Dixit said. "If the permission is granted then the post-mortem of patients who die because of COVID-19 will be done at M Y Hospital to know how much intravascular thrombosis is responsible for the sudden death and how to deal with it medically to save lives," the dean said.

Consent of the deceased patients' relatives will be taken before conducting autopsies, he added. Indore is among the districts worst affected by the pandemic in Madhya Pradesh.

The district has recorded 34,373 coronavirus cases including 685 deaths so far, though the spread of the infection is slowing down, officials said..

