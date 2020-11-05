Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala records 6,820 new COVID-19 cases, 7,669 recoveries corrects figure in first para

Kerala reported 6,820 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the caseload in the state to 4,55,467, while 7,669 persons recovered from the disease pushing the total recoveries to3,80,650. The state also reported 26 deaths today, pushing the death toll to 1,613, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The state tested 61,388 samples in the last 24 hours,taking the tally of specimens tested to 49,22,200 samples till date.

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:58 IST
Kerala records 6,820 new COVID-19 cases, 7,669 recoveries corrects figure in first para

Kerala reported 6,820 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the caseload in the state to 4,55,467, while 7,669 persons recovered from the disease pushing the total recoveries to3,80,650. The state also reported 26 deaths today, pushing the death toll to 1,613, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The state tested 61,388 samples in the last 24 hours,taking the tally of specimens tested to 49,22,200 samples till date. Currently, there are84,087 active cases in the state, Vijayan said, adding that the state was witnessing a dip in the number of positive cases since last week.

"On October 24, the state had 97,417 active cases but it has come down to 84,087.That does not mean that we can lower our guard.We must continue with our health protocol," Vijayan said. "Out of those infected today, 95 reached the state from outside and 5,935 were infected from their contacts.

The source of infection of 730 persons is yet to be identified, while 60 health workers are also found infected," Vijayan said. Thrissur district reported 900 cases on Thursday, the highest in the state, followed by Kozhikode with 828 and Thiruvananthapuram 756.

Ernakulam reported 749 cases today,Alappuzha 660, Malappuram 627, Kollam 523, Kottayam 479, Palakkad 372, Kannur 329, Pathanamthitta 212, Kasaragod 155, Idukki 116 and Wayanad 114. There are 3,02,919 people under observation in the state, out of which 21,351 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

There are 12 new hotspots in the state while 12 regions were removed from the the category and currently there are 638 hotspots.PTI RRT BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Those held over Vienna attack are part of Islamist scene, Austria says

All 15 people arrested in connection with a deadly rampage in Vienna on Monday are part of the radical Islamist scene and just under half have criminal convictions, some for terrorism offences, Interior Ministry officials said on Thursday.A...

Italy's five-year bond yield turns negative in U.S. election aftermath

Italys five-year bond yield turned negative on Thursday for the first time, as the prospect of gridlock resulting from the U.S. election supported riskier financial assets. Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the U.S. presidential...

U.S. will order twice daily sweeps for states still receiving ballots

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said Thursday he will sign an order requiring twice daily sweeps at U.S. Postal facilities serving states with extended ballot receipt deadline.Some states, including Nevada and North Carolina, are countin...

Netherlands uncovers network helping Ugandan asylum seekers fake being gay

By Karolin Schaps AMSTERDAM, Nov 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The Dutch government has said it will reassess the cases of dozens of Ugandans granted asylum after it uncovered a criminal network that helped would-be refugees from the count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020