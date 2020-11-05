Left Menu
Post-covid care and rehabilitation centres in all district hospitals: K'taka Health Min

Observing that the upcoming winter and festive season are crucial, the Health Minister said firecrackers can badly impact the health of those who have already been infected, so experts have advised to control them. A final decision on this will be taken after discussions with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a couple of days, he reiterated.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-11-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 22:06 IST
Post COVID-19 care and rehabilitation centres will be set up in all district hospitals in Karnataka for the benefit of those cured of the viral infection, state Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Thursday. The Minister also said a decision regarding controlling the use of firecrackers during Deepavali, will be taken after discussion with the Chief Minister in a couple of days.

Sudhakar today held a high level meeting with members of the technical advisory committee and experts. There is a need to take care of infected persons even after they are cured.

Bowring hospital, Victoria and KC general hospitals in Bengaluru will have rehabilitation centres. Similarly all district hospitals will also have rehabilitation centres and necessary infrastructure and staff will be provided for this, Sudhakar was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Noting that experts are of the opinion that 5 percent people may contact the virus after recovery and intensity of the infection will be less in those who had critical infection earlier, he said similarly those who had no symptoms during the first time may have more problems during the second time, and therefore recovered patients must follow guidelines. The Minister said officials have been instructed to study in detail and submit a report on Covid deaths.

Also, a study has been commissioned on reinfection in recovered patients, and the report on this will be submitted soon, he added. Observing that the upcoming winter and festive season are crucial, the Health Minister said firecrackers can badly impact the health of those who have already been infected, so experts have advised to control them.

A final decision on this will be taken after discussions with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a couple of days, he reiterated. In R R Nagar and Sira assembly segments that went for bypolls on November 3, experts have suggested increased testing for about a week to 10 days time, he added.

Sudhakar also said experts have advised for postponement of Gram Panchayat polls at least till February end and have expressed apprehension that conducting elections may lead to "door delivery of virus" as door-to-door campaign is crucial during these local body elections..

