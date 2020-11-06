Left Menu
Gambhir goes into self-isolation after a positive case at home

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has gone into self-isolation, awaiting his own COVID-19 test result, after 'someone' at his home contracted the virus. "Due to a case at home, I have been in isolation awaiting my COVID test result. Stay safe!"," Gambhir tweeted. The 39-year-old is based in Delhi and is also a Member of Parliament.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 16:32 IST
ANI file photo Image Credit: ANI

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has gone into self-isolation, awaiting his own COVID-19 test result, after 'someone' at his home contracted the virus. "Due to a case at home, I have been in isolation awaiting my COVID test result. Urge everyone to follow all guidelines & not take this lightly. Stay safe!"," Gambhir tweeted.

The 39-year-old is based in Delhi and is also a Member of Parliament. He represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20s. Delhi recorded over 6,700 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the infection tally in the city to over 4.16 lakh with 66 more fatalities, the highest in around four months.

