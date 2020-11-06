Left Menu
WHO looking at biosecurity in other countries after Danish COVID-19 mink outbreak

The World Health Organization said on Friday it was looking at biosecurity in countries where there are mink farms after Denmark ordered a nationwide cull of the animals due to a widespread coronavirus outbreak among them. Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead for COVID-19, said the transmission of the virus between animals and humans was "a concern".

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 16:37 IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization said on Friday it was looking at biosecurity in countries where there are mink farms after Denmark ordered a nationwide cull of the animals due to a widespread coronavirus outbreak among them.

Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead for COVID-19, said the transmission of the virus between animals and humans was "a concern". The risk was much lower in animals other than mink, she added.

"We are working with regional offices... where there are mink farms, and looking at biosecurity and to prevent spillover events," van Kerkhove told a WHO news briefing in Geneva.

