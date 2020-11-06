Left Menu
Development News Edition

India ready to help countries in vaccine production and delivery: Foreign Secretary Shringla

Based on willingness, we may also go for joint production of vaccines in some countries," he said. "We have already conducted online training sessions for nearly 90 participants from eight neighbouring countries to develop capacity in clinical trials and clinical practices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:26 IST
India ready to help countries in vaccine production and delivery: Foreign Secretary Shringla

India on Friday conveyed to several countries that it will use its strength in vaccine production and delivery to help humanity in fighting the coronavirus crisis. The message was delivered by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla during an interaction with ambassadors and high commissioners of foreign missions in India.

"Several countries have been approaching us for receiving vaccine supply. I reiterate our Prime Minister's commitment that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis. India will also help interested countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of vaccines," he said. The interaction was organised to provide the envoys an outline of the COVID-19 vaccine development programme in India, delivery system management and ongoing international cooperation on it.

Shringla said India is on track to develop the vaccines. "We are exploring the possibility of conducting phase three trials in a few of our partner countries. We are also looking forward to research collaboration in the field of vaccine development. Based on willingness, we may also go for joint production of vaccines in some countries," he said.

"We have already conducted online training sessions for nearly 90 participants from eight neighbouring countries to develop capacity in clinical trials and clinical practices. Based on demand, we can conduct more such training courses," he added. To give a flavour of India's "robust and resilient" progress in vaccine development and the trial process, the foreign secretary said that the government is planning to take a delegation of resident envoys for a tour of vaccine and diagnostic facilities in Pune.

Talking about the COVID-19 infection in India, he said the daily caseload has reduced to below 50,000 from around 1,00,000 a few weeks ago. "We remain vigilant though, and continue to devise and re-devise strategies based on our experiences across India," he said. Shringla said India's recovery rate is now 91.96 per cent (as on November 3, 2020) and case fatality rate has dropped to 1.49 per cent due to increase in testing numbers, contact tracing, effective isolation protocol, efficient use of hospital beds, increased availability of medical equipment, testing kits and sustained public awareness campaign.

"With progressively falling positivity rate, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of infection," he said..

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zac Efron to lead survival thriller 'Gold'

Hollywood star Zac Efron will star in upcoming survival thriller Gold. The film will be directed by actor Anthony Hayes, who will also feature in it, reported Deadline.The story follow two strangers traveling through a desert who stumble ac...

Like previous two surges, third wave of coronavirus in Delhi will end soon: Kejriwal

Like the previous two waves of coronavirus, the third one will end soon in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday as he urged Delhiites to make wearing mask a movement to arrest the spread of COVID-19 amid festive season and r...

Amount of fraud in GST needs cautious approach: Official

The CGST department needs to take a cautious approach because of the amount of fraud happening in claiming input tax credit ITC by business entities, an official of the GST administration said on Friday. Deputy commissioner, north, CGST Nav...

Avtar Group launches exclusive job platform for LGBTQ community, veterans

Workplace inclusion expert Avtar Group on Friday launched an exclusive job portal for women, LGBTQ community, physically challenged, millennials and veterans. A first-of-its-kind diversity job portal myAvtar.com will showcase jobs from acro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020