Goa: Home-isolated patients to be monitored for 17 days now

The Goa government has decided to increase the period of monitoring of COVID-19 patients under home isolation from 10 days to 17 days. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told this reporters on Friday.

"Coronavirus-infected people in Goa are increasingly opting for home isolation. Therefore, the state health department has decided to increase the period of monitoring of the home-isolated patients from 10 days to 17 days," he said. "A dashboard has been commissioned to help doctors know about the health condition of such patients," he added.

According to Rane, continuous monitoring of the health condition of home-isolated patients has resulted in 50 of them being shifted to the hospital from their homes, due to which their lives were saved. He also said that with the number of beds in various state-run COVID-19 hospitals in Goa remaining empty, the tertiary care facilities will now resume at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a phased manner soon.

After the coronavirus outbreak, the government had reduced to a major extent tertiary care facilities at the GMCH. Rane said this after chairing an experts committee meeting on COVID-19.

"The rise in the number of people opting for home isolation has left the facilities vacant in the state. The Dean of GMCH will draw a plan to resume the tertiary medical activities in the state in a phased manner," he said. The minister added that classes for MBBS course in the GMCH will also resume after taking consent from parents and students.

Currently, online classes are going on, he said..