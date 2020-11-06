Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland's PM says new support for firms is at least $2.5 billion

Fresh Polish support to help the economy survive the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic will amount to 9-10 billion zlotys ($2.4 billion-$2.6 billion), or more if a total lockdown is introduced, the prime minister said on Friday. Mateusz Morawiecki's promise of more support for businesses came after he introduced new restrictions on public life on Wednesday, warning that if COVID-19 cases keep growing sharply a blanket lockdown will be necessary.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 19:22 IST
Poland's PM says new support for firms is at least $2.5 billion

Fresh Polish support to help the economy survive the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic will amount to 9-10 billion zlotys ($2.4 billion-$2.6 billion), or more if a total lockdown is introduced, the prime minister said on Friday.

Mateusz Morawiecki's promise of more support for businesses came after he introduced new restrictions on public life on Wednesday, warning that if COVID-19 cases keep growing sharply a blanket lockdown will be necessary. "The total minimal cost will be around 9-10 billion zlotys, however we already know that if a national lockdown is required this cost will be higher by 5-10 billion zlotys," Morawiecki told a news conference, adding that the government's borrowing needs were already secured.

During the first wave of the pandemic, Poland introduced measures worth over 300 billion zlotys to help the economy, which included a mix of liquidity measures, guarantees and spending to help companies. Deputy Finance Minister Piotr Nowak said on Twitter that Poland has financed around 12% of 2021 borrowing needs following a bond switch tender on Friday.

Morawiecki outlined 10 points to help businesses, including exemptions from social security payments, payments for furloughed workers and long-term loans for firms. Morawiecki spoke as the Polish central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) was holding a rate setting meeting which had been postponed from Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect rates to remain at a record low of 0.1%, but some economists expect the bank to expand its use of other tools such as buying bonds. Poland is struggling with a sharp rise in new coronavirus cases, with an overloaded healthcare system. Earlier on Friday the country reported a record 445 coronavirus-related deaths.

The prime minister also reiterated that Poland will oppose any attempts to link access to EU funds to governments' respect for the rule of law. The European Parliament and the bloc's national governments are likely to reach a deal on the EU's 1.1 trillion long-term budget for 2021-2027 on Monday. ($1 = 3.8099 zlotys)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ashok Leyland reports Q2 net loss of Rs 96.23 cr

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 96.23 crore in the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 69.95 crore in the same period last fiscal, Ashok...

Canada job growth slows as shutdowns bite, but analysts see signs of resilience

Canada added fewer jobs than expected in October as coronavirus-related shutdowns started to bite but analysts said the gains nonetheless reflected welcome signs of economic resilience. Statistics Canada on Friday reported 83,600 new jobs a...

Guj: Ahmedabad sees 175 fresh COVID-19 cases; 242 recoveries

As many as 175 new cases of coronavirus have emerged in Gujarats Ahmedabad district in the last 24 hours, an official from the state health department said on Friday. With the addition of the latest infections, the tally in the district has...

GRAPHIC-Second French lockdown less severe for the economy one week in

One week into Frances second coronavirus lockdown this year, the euro zones second-biggest economy is holding up much better than the first time, data ranging from traffic congestion to electricity use show. High-frequency data bear out ane...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020