EEPC India, NID join hands to promote designs, tech for medical device industry

Engineering exporters' body EEPC India and National Institute of Design on Friday joined hands to promote designs and technology for medical device industry to meet emerging needs of the health sector, particularly in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. EEPC India Chairman Mahesh Desai said the council is bringing together policymakers, researchers, designers and industry on a common platform to discuss the possibilities of design in the country in the wake of new and unexpected needs of healthcare facilities due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Addressing a webinar on the occasion, D K Singh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner (MSME) said the MSME Ministry has approved seven incubation ideas for the health sector under a special government scheme. He informed that the first design series was proposed for the medical sector. It has been titled - Post-COVID 19- Design Intervention for Medical Device Industry.

"We are able to produce over 2 lakh PPE kits in a day to fight COVID-19. Medical devices have been one of the key import-dominant sectors in our country. Dependence on complex medical devices for critical care is technology-centric and calls for a consistent focus on innovation and design,'' Singh said. Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) India is the apex body of engineering export organisations, accounting for over 25 per cent of the country's outward shipments.